Monarch Specialties ACCENT TABLE - 36"L / BLACK / CEMENT-LOOK HALL CONSOLE

Make a statement in your entryway with this modern rectangular console table with a unique symmetrical base. Finished on all sides in a contemporary black and grey cement-look with a spacious table top to display a lamp, pictures or decorative objects. The angular base can be used to store books or even showcase wine bottles in a original way. A versatile accent piece, place this thick paneled console table in your living room, hallway, entry way, mudroom, or office that gives an instant "wow" the minute you walk in the door!