GALERIE WALLCOVERINGS LL Special FX Glitter Block Wallpaper, Blue

A stunning shimmering and metallic tile effect glitter block wallpaper in blue, silver, and green. Embrace the trend for shimmer and shine with the on-trend Special FX wallpaper collection from Galerie Wallcoverings. The love for metallic and glitter in the home is very much here to stay so whether you're looking for an all over update or just a feature wall, one of the eight non-woven Special FX designs is sure to add style and glamour to inerior schemes. Featuring eye-catching glitter chevrons and bold geometric spirals to free-flowing metallic ribbons and a unique glitter web, the range of eight metallic designs have been created to stand out from the crowd offering not only a diverse choice of pattern but also a complementary selection of colors.