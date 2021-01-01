Speaker with Colorful Lights Floating Bluetooth Speaker IPX7 WaterproofBuiltin MicCrystal Clear Stereo Sound Speakers Bluetooth Wireless 50ft Range.

Best Quality Guranteed. IPX7 Waterproof Floating & Rugged IPX7 highest rating floating speaker can immersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes underwater. Good as splashproof, rainproof shower speaker, waterproof hot tub speaker, beach speaker etc. This floating bluetooth speaker adopts special design that can floate on water, it can be applied to all water environments. Rugged and durable design perfect for indoor and outdoor, party, travel, sport, boating, camping and more. Astonishing SoundThe Bluetooth speaker has excellent high-fidelity stereo sound with wide-ranging adjustable volume levels. waterproof Bluetooth speaker produces outstanding audio and blasts out rich, clear sound. It delivers excellent surround sound in both indoor and outdoor environments. Long Play Time with Color Changing Light Our Bluetooth speaker has long battery playtime up to 8 hours after a full charge. This speakers with lights is rechargeable a