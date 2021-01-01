Speaker Wall Mount Stand-Mini Speaker Socket Wall Mount Bracket Compact Mount for Goog-le Home(White)

[Easy to use] It can be easily moved from one room to another. [High-quality material] The home outlet wall mount is made of high-quality environmentally friendly plastic material, which is strong, durable and not easy to break. [Compact size] The speaker wall mount stand has a compact size, which saves space and does not hinder the use of other sockets. [Main purpose] Easily install Goog-le Home Mini to reduce wiring confusion. [Easy to install] The speaker wall hanger is easy to install, without the use of any tools or drilling, and can be installed anywhere through a socket.