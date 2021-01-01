Speaker Stands Home Theater Surround Floor Bookshelf 6 Height Options (Color: Black, Size: 40cm2)

? NOTE: We only sell speaker stands, speakers are only for display, please purchase speakers separately! Top panel size: 23.5 × 18.5 cm / 9.3 × 7.3 inches. With a load-bearing capacity of 50 kg. Before buying, please check whether our speaker stand fits your speaker. SAND-FILLABLE DESIGN: During the installation of the speaker bracket (after locking the base), you can choose some dry sand (the sand with moisture will take a long time and corrode the pillars), and fill it from the top of the pillars. 70% or 80% full is enough, this has the effect of enhancing the bass and the stability of the speaker stand. SUITABLE FOR A VARIETY OF HOME STYLES: elegant, stylish and versatile speaker stand. Regardless of the decoration style of the home, this speaker stand can be integrated into it, the overall effect is very coordinated, and the display effect is excellent! EASY TO ASSEMBLE: We provide the speaker stand with the necessary hardware for easy assembly and installation. More impo