Speaker Stand, Steel Frame Column, Two Wooden Bases, for Surround Sound and Book Shelf Speakers

APPLICABLE SCENE? The design of the audio frame is not only used as a speaker with feet, but also as a living room artwork, home decoration, and a versatile fashion home-??RUGGED AND DURABLE DESIGN SERVICE? High-quality metal and Wooden pallet help minimize resonance and provide higher stability. Built-in carpet nails can meet different needs and prevent floor scratches SOUND QUALITY TRANSMISSION? The speaker stand plays an important role in ensuring the best performance of the speaker. Through the stand, you can hear better sound, which is very suitable for entertainment at home-??BETTER SOUND? Floor-standing speaker stands are suitable for most speakers and play a very important role in sound quality. If you put the speakers on the ground, the sound quality will be reduced. If you buy a set of sound racks, you will obviously feel the difference in sound quality EASY TO ASSEMBLE? The speaker stand comes with detailed ins