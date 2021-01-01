Speaker Protection Board 1969 Special Speaker Protection Board Shockproof Speaker Protection Board

Description: This product has simple circuit and safe and reliable operation. With LED light indication, it lights up during protection and extinguishes during normal operation. Adopt 10A high current relay, suitable for 1969 or other circuits with capacitive output, pull-in protection starting voltage 1V right for 2-3 seconds! The product uses 7812 for voltage stabilization (additional heat dissipation aluminum is suitable for longer working hours), the power supply range is wide, and can reach any range from AC12V to AC16V. S805O transistor is used as the core device, which has the functions of power-on delay, DC protection, power failure and shock resistance. Supply voltage: use 12-15V transformer for power supply Tips: Use a transformer or a separate winding for power supply.