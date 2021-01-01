Speaker Portable Soundbar for PC RCA TF AUX Connection Ideal as Mini SoundAudio System for Home Theater Gaming Projectors OutdoorIndoor Stereo.

Fantastic Sound Performance: Built-in Subwoofer to make sure high-quality sound. Powered by 2 x 5W drivers, distortion-free at maximum volume. Super bass stereo soundbar, noise reduction effect, perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, car, parties. Unique and Space-Saving Design: Bluetooth speaker bar has modern look with silver grid design and the smooth surface, also works well with your while letting users play what they want without sacrificing valuable desk space. Portable Sound Bar with Fantastic Sound: Experience the movie at home just like in a theatre. The two built-in speakers produce crystal clear 3D surround sound to bring you the maximum movie and concert experience. 2000mAh high-capacity high-performance lithium battery, it can play music for about 4-6 hours. Perfect for home, living room, dorm room, kitchen, parties, outdoor Activities. Suitable for Different Electronics: This speaker bar is compatible with numbers of electronic devices wit