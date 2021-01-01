uxcell Speaker Dust Cap 105mm/4.1 inches Diameter Subwoofer Paper Dome Coil Cover Caps

The lip on the round edge would keep your speaker(coils) sealed and stop the dust and humidity. Made of high grade paper. Strong enough to resist scratch and stretch. Application. Dust cap protective dome is one of the audio maintenance or repair parts for speaker, woofers, subwoofer, and coils. Installation. Remove the defect cap carefully (Use a tweezer, tape or hook, do not hurt the coils) and clear the bonded circle. Gluing and attaching a suitable new cap to finish the work.