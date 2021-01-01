Speak 510 MS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Softphone and Mobile Phone Link 370 USB Included Easy Setup Portable Speaker for Holding Meetings.

Clearer conversations The outstanding sound quality in the Speak 510 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker ensures everyone is heard during conference calls, making your meeting more efficient. The 360-degree microphone pick up sound at all angles. Hold meetings anywhere Take audio conferencing to a whole new level and turn any room into a conference room with this wireless, portable speaker. Use it at home, in the office or when traveling Easy setup No IT required. Setup and use of these Bluetooth speakers is a breeze, just connect via Bluetooth or USB and dial-in. Compatible with all leading UC platforms. Certified for Avaya, Cisco, Skype for business, and more. Slim, compact design A convenient carrying case and integrated cable management makes it ideal for use while on-the-go. Plus, the slim, compact design means you can bring this wireless Bluetooth speaker anywhere you are. Works with many devices Connect or plug int