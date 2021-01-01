From dals lighting
DALS Lighting SPD48-3K 48" Wide LED Linear Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
DALS Lighting SPD48-3K 48" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Features Aluminum constructionSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedIntended for indoor useCapable of being dimmed (suggested for use with an ELV dimmer) ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions Fixture Height: 4"Maximum Hanging Height: 127-7/8"Width: 48"Depth: 1/2"Electrical Specifications Lumens: 2800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 32 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White