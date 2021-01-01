Spataro Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

Designed to live outdoors, this pillow is perfect for sprucing up your porch or patio. Made in the USA, it is crafted with a foam fill and weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric, so it stands up to UV light and rainstorms. Plus, it lends style to any sofa or lounger in an instant with a traditional stripe motif in warm hues of red, yellow, and brown. Arriving in a set of two, they can be kept in a pair of split up throughout your ensemble.