Sparland 6 Drawer Chest

With its clean and straightforward design, this 6-drawer dresser chest looks just right in your bedroom no matter the style. It's made from engineered wood in your choice of neutral finish, and features an understated silhouette. The six drawers have metal knobs for a hint of traditional shine. Plus, the top two drawers are smaller than the bottom four, so you can store a variety of clothes. This dresser arrives with wall anchoring hardware for added safety. Color: Black