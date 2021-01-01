Sparkling Seas II by Norman Wyatt Jr. - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

If you have a room that feels tired, no matter what you do, try brightening up the walls by adding a piece of wall art like this! Perfect for lending your walls a striking modern touch, this abstract acrylic painting print features cool-hued bands of green, gold, and blue. Printed in the USA on canvas, this piece arrives wrapped around a wood frame for a gallery look on any wall. And thanks to the included wall mounting hardware, it arrives ready to hang. Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D