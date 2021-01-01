From mackenzie-childs
MacKenzie-Childs - Sparkle Dinner Band Candles - Set of 2 - Ivory
Advertisement
Create the perfect centre piece on your table setting this season with MacKenzie-Childs Sparkle Bands Dinner Candles. This set of two is crafted from a beeswax paraffin blend, and each one is embellished with sparkling rhinestone bands, perfect for catching the light and adding sparkle to every setting. Key features: * Set of 2 * Material: beeswax paraffin blend * Dimensions: Ø2.2xH30cm * Burn time: 11 hours * Ivory coloured wax with rhinestone band detail * Due to handmade nature design may vary