Spaghetti Pot Matte Finish by Vondom - Color: Black (51022A-ANTHRACITE)

The lightness and duality evoked by the Spaghetti Pot Matte Finish speaks of the combination of their materials and Mediterranean contour. Blending the traditional with the contemporary, this classic planter in the shape of an air balloon is raised in grandeur by thin metal strips that, from the side, ironically form the same outline as that of the pot. From the top view, the base looks like noodles gone deliciously haywire, as the name suggests. It's a tasteful way to elevate plants on display. The flowerpot's DNA boasts of 100% recyclable polyethylene resin, which is extremely robust and weatherproof ? ideal for any outdoor condition as well as indoor use. To cater to various needs, the pot comes in two versions: with and without a self watering system with water level indicator, which keeps plants nourished for up to three months. The Spaghetti Pot Matte Finish is available in a range of vibrant colors. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Black.