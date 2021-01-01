Pewter Purple Spacedye Design Woven Area Rug 4'x6' - Safavieh

Advertisement
The Santa Barbara Rug Collection celebrates the simple charm of American textile art. Vibrant, and trendy colors radiate from the characteristic flat-weave textures of these quintessential American classics. Easy going and carrying a quintessential loving charm, Santa Barbara rugs will be a great addition to create a loving wholehearted living room, bedroom, or any living interior. Engaging style and a soft, hand-woven cotton feel underfoot make these lovely rugs the perfect choice to add warm, whimsical character to casually styled room decor. Size: 4' X 6'. Color: Pewter Purple. Pattern: Space Dye Design.