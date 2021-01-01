Prepac Space-Saving Entryway Organizer with Shoe Storage, Drifted Gray

Customize your entryway, hallway or workspace with this versatile organizer. Fit one organizer in a narrow apartment hallway or combine multiple pieces in a large foyer to create a custom look at a fraction of the cost. This Entryway Organizer features two double coat hooks and one large upper shelf, which provides an ideal place to store jackets, hats, gloves, mail, car keys and any other entryway clutter. This unit also features 9 lower shoe cubbies that measure 7” W x 5.25” H X 11.75”D. Manufactured in Canada from non-toxic, laminated composite woods and meets all North American safety standards. Ships ready-to-assemble, includes an instruction booklet for easy assembly and has a 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.