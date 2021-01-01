Space I Wall Mural

Wallhogs and Murals2Go Space I Wall Decal Poster is the perfect accent for any kids room. This large outer space wall decal is digitally printed on Wallhogs adhesive-backed, reusable Photo-Tex material. All Wallhogs decals can be removed and reused without leaving any residue or damage to application surface and all orders are not produced until ordered to ensure you receive the freshest material possible. Murals2Go watermark will not be printed on final image. Size: 15" H x 24" W