Space Heater Portable Quiet Warm Air Blower Cooling Fan for Bedroom Bathrooms

Advertisement
Specification: Name: Space Heater Model: YND-1200/1200S Type: knob type/button type Product material: flame-retardant ABS+PTC ceramic heater Rated voltage: 220V/110V Rated power: 1200W Switch type: knob type Air supply method: shaking head Power cord length: about 1.2 meters Product gear: 3 levels Heating method: ceramic heating Application area: 21-30? Certification: CE/ROHS/FCC/PSE/CCC Product size: about 13.5*11.5*23.5cm/5.31*4.53*9.25in Packing size: about 14.5*12.5*25.9cm/5.71*4.92*10.20in Packing List: Heater*1 User Manual*1