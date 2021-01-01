From east urban home

Space and Cubes Modern Frameless Wall Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

In an industry that has seen very little innovation of the years, the mirror is a staple decor item in every home that has now become more than just a mirror- they have become a piece of art. Our unique design and exclusive technique allow for the ink to be raised a few millimeters above the mirror, yet remain scratch proof and fade resistant. The mirror itself is of the highest quality measuring 1/4 inch in thickness and providing a crystal clear distortion-free reflection. As with the benefits of a traditional mirror, it naturally provides an appearance of increased space in the surrounding area and increased brightness and lighting. Size: 24" H x 24" W

