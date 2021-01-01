Advertisement
Make adorable accessories and darling apparel with Spa & White Soft Spots Apparel Fabric. This patterned fabric features a design of spots with soft, uneven edges on a pale blue colored background. This material will be your go-to addition to sewing projects big and small! Details: Width: 44" - 45" Weight: Lightweight Country Of Origin: Pakistan Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Cold; Tumble Dry, Low; Use Cool Iron. Flammability Note: Not For Sleepwear Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 7 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.