Sealy Spa Luxury Pillow - Standard/Queen

Treat yourself to indulgent comfort with the Sealy® Spa Luxury Pillow. Luxuriously soft knit fabric with instant cooling to keep you cool and comfortable all night. Overfilled with premium down alternative fill that adjusts to provide perfect comfort. Elevated gusset provides firm support and provides proper head and neck alignment in any sleep position. Machine wash and dry for easy care. Exceptional quality you expect from Sealy ® backed by our Lifetime Warranty. Complete your bedroom oasis with the Sealy® Spa Luxury Mattress Pad.