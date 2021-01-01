Spa Day Scented Tealight Candle

Eco Candles are made from the finest midwest-grown soybeans the earth-friendly alternative that is natural, biodegradable and renewable. Eco Candle pure soy wax ensures that your candle will burn cleaner and longer, without the harmful toxins or carcinogens found in paraffin candles. Eco Candle team of artisans pours and packages each candle by hand. You will smell, see and feel the care and attention put into Eco Candle products. Eco Candle are delighted to be your candle of choice and proud to be made in America! Please reuse or recycle the container once your candle has been consumed.