Trademark Fine Art 'Spa and Resort III' Canvas Art by Lisa Audit

Artist: Lisa AuditSubject: Still LifeStyle: Modern RusticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the words "Relax and Revive" over an ornate vintage tub. Lisa Audit is a Canadian artist born and raised in Marbleton, Quebec. Lisa has loved to draw as far back as she can remember. With a supportive family behind her, Lisa nurtured her passion for the arts, drawing and creating new and innovative designs at an early age. She went on to study graphic arts in college and upon graduation, began designing for several well-known companies that produce wallpaper. Then she expanded her designs into stationery, fabrics, and bathroom accessories. Lisa has worked from her home in Marbleton for the past twelve years. She values family life and quality time spent with her husband and two children. She often claims that some of her best designs come from the inspiration provided by her daughter and son. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes, in an assortment of sizes that will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come! IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Trademark Fine Art is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Trademark Fine Art is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.