Haws SP829HPS Axion Polished Stainless Steel Drench Shower Head Stainless Steel Emergency Equipment Eye Wash Accessory

Haws SP829HPS Axion Polished Stainless Steel Drench Shower Head
Haws SP829HPS Axion Polished Stainless Steel Drench Shower Head Haws SP829HPS Features:Made in the USAAXION® MSR ABS plastic drench showerhead uses a hydrodynamic design to give equal distribution of water throughout the entire footprint of flow.The violent showerhead flows of the past have beenreplaced by breaking the streams of water into smallerindividual droplets to provide a more comfortable showerenvironment. Haws SP829HPS Specifications:Flow Rate: 20 gallons-per-minute Accessory Stainless Steel