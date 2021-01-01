Air King SP2424W 24 Inch Wide x 24 Inch High Range Hood Back Splash with Pre-Drilled Mounting Holes -White White Cooking Appliance Accessories and

Air King SP2424W 24 Inch Wide x 24 Inch High Range Hood Back Splash with Pre-Drilled Mounting Holes -White 24" Wide x 24" High Range Hood Back SplashProtect the wall behind your cooking surface with an Air King Back Splash, designed to match both the finish and size of your range hood.Over the forty years Air King has been in business, they have developed something of a reputation for manufacturing quality ventilation products, offering products at a good value, and providing excellent service for their products. Air King believes that a home is more than just a house, it is a sanctuary from the busy world, so shouldn't it be comfortable as well? Their mission is to make homes healthier, more comfortable, and more convenient, and they have delivered for over 40-years.Features:Dimensions: 24" Width x 24" Height Backsplashes White