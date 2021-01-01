Anzzi SP-AZ8090 Lynx Thermostatic and Pressure Balanced Shower Panel with Shower Head, Hand Shower, Bodysprays, Hose, and Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve The ANZZI full body Lynx shower panel features a modern laser cut Tempered Glass body with 3 Acu-Stream body jets that provide a relaxing yet powerful water stream to massage the body. The Heavy Rain shower head hangs overhead releasing a steady torrent of soothing water from above. And finally, always positioned at the column's flank is the Euro-Grip handheld sprayer with free reign reach of up to 60 inches. And everything is controlled through 4 chrome thermostatic and diverter controls.Anzzi SP-AZ8090 Features:Shower Panel Package Includes: bodysprays, diverter, handles, hand shower, hose, valve trimCovered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useShower head with Rain3 bodysprays included with this shower panel package4 Knob style Glass handlesIntegrated diverter controlsMatching hand shower with 60" hosePressure balanced and Thermostatic rough-in valve with scald guardValve Trim Specifications:Integrated diverter is located on the valve trimShower Head Specifications:Shower Head Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Specifications:Hose Length: 60"Hand Shower Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Thermostatic White