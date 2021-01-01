Soy candles burn longer and cleaner than traditional candles, without the toxins emitted by burning regular paraffin wax. Produced from sustainable agricultural products, they are also better for the environment. Best of all, they are quick and easy to make, and can be made with everyday equipment that you probably already have in your kitchen. Soy Candles contains everything you need to know to start making these eco-friendly, beautiful candles. Step-by-step instructions guide you through every stage of the process: safely melting soybean wax flakes, selecting containers, preparing wicks, adding scent and color, and storing finished candles. Also included are design and display ideas for everyday candles for every season as well as for gifts and decor for holidays and other special occasions. Details: Binding: Paperback Pages: 96 Author: Glenda Short