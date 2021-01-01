From river of goods
River of Goods Southwest 1-Light Bronzed Outdoor Stained Glass Wall Sconce
Advertisement
This River of Goods Southwest Outdoor Wall Light will welcome your guests with it's soft, inviting glow. Traditional stained glass artisan techniques involve hand cutting glass into patterns held by metal frames. This mission style rich in ivory and green stained glass design is housed in an oil rubbed bronzed metal frame that will transform your home with style and function. This weather-resistant outdoor sconce can be used by your entraceway, wall areas or garage.