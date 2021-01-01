Southern Tide Harbor Mist Comforter Set, Full/Queen, Blue/White

Add a classic touch to your bedroom with the Southern Tide Harbor Mist Comforter Set, a variegated-stripe style that accents your space with a preppy pattern. Inspired by some of the most beautiful elements in the world, this comforter set offers craftsmanship, clean lines, and fine quality. Made of 100% Cotton and filled with lofty Polyester, the stylish comforter is designed for ease of care. The Twin, Full/Queen, and King sets include comforters and 100% Cotton shams that coordinate for the perfect match. With Southern Tide, the South is more than just a location, it’s a state of mind. The brand is all about the classic American lifestyle and it always brings a piece of the South wherever it goes. Twin set includes one comforter (68”W x 90”L) and one standard sham (20”W x 26”L), Full/Queen set includes one comforter (92”W x 96”L) and two standard shams (20”W x 26”L), King set includes one comforter (110”W x 96”L) and two king shams (20”W x 36”L)