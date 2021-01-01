Take to baking and whipping up sweet treats for all your folks with the perfect implements! Southern Marsh Silicone Spatula boasts a wood handle with a hole for hanging, a light blue silicone spatula with a flat side and a curved side, and dark blue text that reads "Southern Marsh" with the matching mallard logo on one side. This versatile kitchen companion will be with you every step of the way as you craft a down-home spread for all your guests! Dimensions: Length: 12 1/2" Width: 2 1/2"