From sassy southern girls women sailing designs
Sassy Southern Girls Women Sailing Designs Southern Girls are A Little Nauti Sailing Boating Beach Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A cute play on words, Southern Girls are a Little Nauti with a nautical ship helm and sailboat for anyone who loves sailing. Get for your favorite southern gal. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only