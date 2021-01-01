From ashley furniture
Southern Enterprises Decorative Wall Mirror, Whitewash
Advertisement
Reflect unique design in your living space with this decorative mirror. A round frame with detailed carvings surrounds the central mirror, adding stylish texture to your entryway or living room. Both functional and decorative, this wall mirror works as an accent piece in your hallway or as a convenient checkpoint near the front door. Bring home a rustic-inspired look when you hang this round mirror in your small space or open concept floor plan.