Atlantic Furniture Southampton Murphy Bed Chest Queen White with Charging Station
For big personalities with little room to spare: these queen-sized beds are tucked inside sleek, compact chests, so you can entertain with ease. The Southampton Murphy Bed Chest is perfect for guest rooms, vacation homes, or anyone that loves to host, A folding memory foam mattress is hidden behind the cabinet's sleek, cottage-style tongue and groove paneling. Just unlatch, unfold and your guests have it made. Color: White.