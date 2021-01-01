Classy Art "South Shore Il" By Dominick Framed Print Nature Wall Art 28 in. x 34 in., Framed In Ivory Bliss

Water has been a natural draw for people for centuries. Whether you enjoy swimming, boating, sailing or just relaxing, beaches and oceans are the perfect destination. Pairs well with sister piece "South Shore I". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a color we call "Ivory Bliss". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us; sourced from around the globe and proudly Made in America. Color: Framed In Ivory Bliss.