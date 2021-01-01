From tommy bahama outdoor
South Beach Reclining Chaise Lounge
The product is characterized by high energy and cutting-edge style. In a similar fashion, this chaise lounge makes a dramatic contemporary design statement. Strong architectural lines are crafted in dark graphite aluminum with a light surface texture. Tops and trim surfaces feature the rich natural tones of plantation-grown, sustainably sourced teak. Designs in the collection are sleek and linear, highlighted by an eye-catching play on angles.