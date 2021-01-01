From allied brass
Allied Brass South Beach Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Antique Brass
Keep your bathroom accessories organized with the Allied Brass South Beach Collection Wood Shelf. This shelf has a wooden build, enhancing the space with its darker, warmer tones. It has a corrosion-resistant design, which makes it a highly durable and lasting option for your bathroom. It has a brass fixture, which will effectively tolerate common wear and tear. Its fixture has an antique brass finish, adding a more natural touch to your home. This shelf has concealed screws and includes fitting accessories, reducing the installation time. It has a traditional style, adding a sophisticated touch to your bathroom area.