South 1st 1-Line Wall Address Plaque

Welcome Home. This modern address plaque and wall planter adds flair and style to the facade of your home with address numbers. Looks particularly great with colorful succulents! This planter is made to order in Austin, TX and is constructed of 14 gauge steel. The planter floats about a quarter inch off the wall and is held with a handmade metal cleat (included) for ease of hanging. Each planter has a welded 'lip' on the back so it easily slides into the custom metal cleat. 4" Numbers are included and come with industrial strength magnets attached (aka rare earth or neodymium magnets). They are easy to hang and adjust, will stay put, and in case you move, you can take your planter and simply order new numbers! Font Color: Brass, Plaque Color: Rust