Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker PRO

Sous vide with serious power brbrThe Precision Cooker PRO gives you incredible power to take your sous vide cooking to the next level. Its powerful 1200-watt motor provides up to 10,000 hours of continuous cooking, and is durable enough to survive being dropped on the floor or submerged in water. brbrWith the Anova Precision Cooker PRO, you can master a cooking technique made famous by professional chefs for its incredible results—in the comfort of your