Sous Vide Cookbook: 500 Thermal Immersion Circulator Recipes with 3-Week Easy Meal Plan for Precision Cooking At Home Gemma Shackell Author

What is sous vide cooking?Once limited to the pros, sous vide (pronounced sue-veed) is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. High-end restaurants have been using sous vide cooking for years to cook food to the exact level of doneness desired, every time. The technique recently became popular for home cooks with the availability of affordable and easy-to-use sous vide precision cooking equipment like the Anova Precision Cooker.Sous vide, which means under vacuum in French, refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath. This technique produces results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method.In this book, you'll find 500 Simple, Easy and Delicious Sous Vide Recipes for Healthy Meals!In this cookbook you will learn:● A Brief History of the Sous Vide Cooking Method● Sous Vide Recipes and Your Health● A Hands-off Method of Cooking● 21-day meal plan to make the start of your journey easier.● 500 simple and delicious recipesGet Your Copy Today!