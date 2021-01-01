SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Crisp, Balanced Sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet. Waterproof Speaker From the Inside Out (Ipx7 Rating), With Soft, Rugged Exterior, Resists Dents, Cracks and Scratches Easily Portable With a Tear Resistant Strap to Bring It Wherever You Go, Strap to Your Backpack, Cooler or Handlebars Up to 6 Hours of play time from a rechargeable battery and wireless Bluetooth pairing. Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phones virtual assistant hands free Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Smart Home Family to pl