SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II Polar White

Best Quality Guranteed. Innovative technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet. Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go Voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing so its easier than ever or even quick-pair with NFC devices Lithium-ion battery lets you enjoy up to 8 hours of play time, rechargeable with USB power sources Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phones virtual assistant hands free Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Smart Home Family to play in sync