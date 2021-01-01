Sound Activated Party Lights with Remote Control Dj Lighting RGB Disco Ball Light Strobe Lamp 7 Modes Stage Par Light for Home Room Dance Parties.

Best Quality Guranteed. 3 sound-activated modes+7 lighting modes + Rotating speed control Bright 7 modes changing disco lighting - the disco ball light is easy to choose single colors or multicolor combination by the handy remote. (red, green, blue, red/green, red/blue, green/blue, or all the colors together) Perfect party accessories for birthday party, pool party, disco party, dance party, pajama party, and Holiday, Wedding, Christmas, Karaoke, DJ, Halloween, new years eve party supplies. Get together LED stage lights, Plug in and play, you can put it on your desk, and it also could be installed on the wall or ceiling What you get - 2 x disco ball light, 2 x remote control, 1 x user guide, and our satisfaction guarantee and friendly customer service. For party light, in addition to being supply for party decor and home decoration. It is also as a good gift for kids