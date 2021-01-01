Regency Soucek Cherry 72 in. W x 24 in. D Flip Top Mobile Training Table, Red

Set up a meeting room in a flash with Soucek Flip Top Tables. Unlock the quick-release lever and flip down the entire tabletop to nest together when not in use. Perfect for rooms with variable class size, the Flip Top tables save set up time and storage space. This 72 in. long table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Cherry laminate tabletop that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. The base is constructed of black tubular steel. Locking casters make these tables mobile and are ideal for computer labs, training rooms, classrooms and more. Soucek tables are backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty.