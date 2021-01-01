Regency Soucek 42 in. Mahogany Round Breakroom Table, Brown

The Elegant Soucek collection puts the class in classroom. These versatile tables are at home in stylish restaurant settings as well as classrooms, breakrooms and more. This 42 in. round table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mahogany laminate tabletop that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The base is constructed of a black tubular steel X-Base and is protected with a black powder coated finish for a uniform, matte finish. Adjustable glides on the bottom that raise the whole base off the ground give the Soucek collection an open, modern look. Soucek table bases are backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty.