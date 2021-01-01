Sotelo Personalized Kids Director Chair

This personalized director's chair is anything but generic. With his/her name along the back of the seat, your little one will proudly sit in this custom chair. Lightweight, at under 3 lbs, the chair easily folds and can be taken anywhere - indoors or out. Its solid, polypropylene frame and adult weight fabrics are 100% waterproof. It also features a special safety feature called a ''bird's mouth'' retainer that holds the fabric back firmly in place by way of two openings in the leg base to feed safety strap through. This director chair can also serve as a convenient and attractive booster seat for both homes and restaurants.