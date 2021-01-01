SoSo Stacking Armchair by Emeco - Color: Silver - Finish: Aluminum

French designer Jean Nouvels â€œphilosophy of nothingnessâ€ is the inspiration that led to the SoSo Stacking Armchair by Emeco. Handmade from 80% recycled aluminum, this sleek and lightweight chair was crafted through the same process that Emeco has employed since the creation of the acclaimed 1006 Navy Chair in 1944. Take it out whenever more seating options are needed and visitors will be awestruck by its contemporary shimmer and exceptional comfort. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Color: Silver. Finish: Hand Brushed Aluminum