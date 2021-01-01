Soscik Suspension Light by Terzani - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (0G57SF7C8A)

Terzani continues to reinvent the classics. With Soscik, that combines traditional, artisan techniques with cutting-edge technology to give the traditional chandelier a modern update. Created by interlacing metal chain over a nickel-plated frame, Soscik creates a dramatic and romantic effect, while still being able to complement today's modern luxury. Soscik proves that modern design does not have to sacrifice luxury. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze