From garden botanical nature plant lovers apparel
Garden Botanical Nature Plant Lovers Apparel Sorry Weekend-Gardener Plant Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Sorry I Have Plants This Weekenend - Funny quote for plant lover, crazy plant lady. Makes a great idea for women, men and kids who love everything nature related like garden, plants, floral flower, horticulturist, farmer,vegan, vegetarian. This cool plant design will make a great present Idea for Christmas, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Funny plant enthusiast for plant lovers, farm lady, gardener. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only